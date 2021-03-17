CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.52. 150,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

