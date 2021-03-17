Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $620.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 3.29.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

