CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE CUBE opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,461,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 232,834 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,882,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

