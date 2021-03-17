CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 932 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.