CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 663 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

