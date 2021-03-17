CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 404 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in DaVita by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 407,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in DaVita by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 331,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

DVA stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.15. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

