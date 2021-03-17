CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 1,513 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 183,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Shares of FANG opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.