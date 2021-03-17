CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $64,000 Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.08. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $256.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.73.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

