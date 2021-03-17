CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $48,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

