CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Quanta Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

PWR stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

