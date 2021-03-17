Crypto.com Coin (CRO) One Day Volume Hits $332.66 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $4.73 billion and approximately $332.66 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00053422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.27 or 0.00659447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00025996 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00035119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

