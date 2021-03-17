CrowdWiz (WIZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $23.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00282711 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,968,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,935,676 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.