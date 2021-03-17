CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.24 on Tuesday, reaching $196.31. 6,103,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.44. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,522 shares of company stock worth $147,794,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

