CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. FBN Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,158. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,522 shares of company stock valued at $147,794,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 277.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

