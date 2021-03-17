CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $996,500.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,100.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $16,796,800.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $11.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.29. The company had a trading volume of 418,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,158. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.41 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

