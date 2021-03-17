Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Jason Marc Adler Sells 452,810 Shares

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cronos Group stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

