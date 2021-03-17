Critical Review: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -492.76% -288.58% InMode 32.57% 28.56% 24.14%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00

InMode has a consensus price target of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.45%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and InMode’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 10,148.22 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -1.15 InMode $156.36 million 14.27 $61.15 million $1.60 43.62

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InMode beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

