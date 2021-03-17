Critical Review: California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) vs. Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get California First National Bancorp alerts:

California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California First National Bancorp and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 0 9 10 0 2.53

Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $49.53, suggesting a potential downside of 14.96%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Truist Financial 16.95% 7.76% 0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 10.67 $7.33 million N/A N/A Truist Financial $14.66 billion 5.35 $3.22 billion $4.37 13.33

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Dividends

California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Truist Financial beats California First National Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp, a bank holding company, provides banking services in the United States. It accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, check orders, and IRA deposit products; offers commercial finances and bill payment services; and ATM cards. In addition, the company leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems, software and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture; and lease financing services for higher education, KÂ-12 schools, state and local municipalities, and associations and charitable organizations. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, government finance, commercial middle market lending, small business and student lending, floor plan and commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 2,781 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for California First National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.