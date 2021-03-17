Critical Contrast: The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) & Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and Freedom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldman Sachs Group $53.92 billion 2.19 $8.47 billion $21.03 16.25 Freedom $121.90 million 25.44 $24.84 million N/A N/A

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and Freedom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldman Sachs Group 1 5 16 0 2.68 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus price target of $307.10, indicating a potential downside of 10.13%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Freedom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldman Sachs Group 16.65% 11.23% 0.83% Freedom 29.82% 36.38% 6.88%

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services. This segment also offers underwriting services, such as equity underwriting for common and preferred stock and convertible and exchangeable securities; and debt underwriting for various types of debt instruments, including investment-grade and high-yield debt, bank and bridge loans, and emerging- and growth-market debt, as well as originates structured securities. Its Global Markets segment is involved in client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit and interest rate products; and provision of equity intermediation and equity financing, clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities related products. The company's Asset Management segment manages assets across various asset classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, as well as invests in corporate, real estate, and infrastructure entities. Its Consumer & Wealth Management segment offers wealth advisory and banking services, including financial planning, investment management, deposit taking, and lending; private banking; and unsecured loans, as well as accepts saving and time deposits. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

