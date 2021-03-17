CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,760 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 41.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CRH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CRH by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 11.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.17. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 12.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

