Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.25

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from $0.75 to $1.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.24.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

