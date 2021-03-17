Crestline Management LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

