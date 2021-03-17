Crestline Management LP Makes New $526,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,846,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $19.68 on Wednesday, reaching $2,064.21. 18,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,353. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,032.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,756.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

