Crestline Management LP Decreases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Crestline Management LP reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $177.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,124. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.42. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.