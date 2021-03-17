Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,915 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.05. 5,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,198. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

