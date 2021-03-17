Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cree were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cree by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cree by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,026 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cree by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

CREE stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

