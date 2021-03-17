Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Outperform

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

BE opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $1,145,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,635.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

