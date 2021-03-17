Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $86,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $374.76 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.27. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

