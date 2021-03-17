Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,137 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NICE were worth $107,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

