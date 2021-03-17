Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,017 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $70,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333,565 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

