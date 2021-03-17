Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,172 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $65,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average of $147.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $155.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,868 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.07.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.