Credit Suisse AG Acquires 215,092 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,092 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $75,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $151.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average is $148.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

