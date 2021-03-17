Cream Finance Price Hits $99.67 on Top Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $99.67 or 0.00171957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $61.43 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.88 or 0.00455273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00061653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00136279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00077608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.00571307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

