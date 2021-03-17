Cream (CRM) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $57,983.83 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,338.24 or 0.99831592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00035514 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.00391045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00284493 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00745850 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6,199.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00081668 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

