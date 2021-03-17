Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

RAACU stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,098. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

