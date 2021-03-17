Cowen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 809,037 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Yatra Online worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YTRA shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,630. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

