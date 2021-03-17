Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,580,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000.

FLACU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,437. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

