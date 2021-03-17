Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Seaport Global Acquisition comprises about 0.6% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,729,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SGAMU stock remained flat at $$10.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,057. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.