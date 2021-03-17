Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

CTAQU stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 221,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,478. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.