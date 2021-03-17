Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOTNU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 1,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.21.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

