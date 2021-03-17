Cowen Initiates Coverage on Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $24.70 on Monday. Chargepoint has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

