COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Reaches $563.95 on Exchanges

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $33.94 million and $3.03 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for $563.95 or 0.01023234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00456838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00130650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00057039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00081385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.00581844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,190 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

