Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COUP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.92.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $271.94 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,718 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.66, for a total transaction of $1,307,471.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,226,298.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,856 shares of company stock worth $63,894,135 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.