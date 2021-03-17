Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $271.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.77 and a 200 day moving average of $312.72. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $16,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,114,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,856 shares of company stock valued at $63,894,135 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

