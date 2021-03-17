Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.21–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.5-152.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.82 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.27–0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $271.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.72.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.92.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.66, for a total value of $1,307,471.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,226,298.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,856 shares of company stock worth $63,894,135. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.