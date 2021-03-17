Cormark Comments on Intertape Polymer Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.93.

TSE:ITP opened at C$29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

