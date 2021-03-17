Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.76. 62,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,780. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $217.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

