Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $211.64. 145,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,948,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

