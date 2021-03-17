Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 475 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 253,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $181.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

