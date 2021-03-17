Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director James E. Meeks Sells 77,861 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Copart stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.19. 4,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $254,847,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Copart by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

