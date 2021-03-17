Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director James E. Meeks Sells 77,861 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Copart stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.19. 4,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.